Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I admire Marty Qually but disagree with his idea of removing Confederate statues from the Gettysburg battlefield. To do so is like denying that a horrible fight took place in which two sides fought bravely. Removal is to deny half the historical reality. Confederate monuments here represent officers and enlisted men who fought for causes they believed in, no matter how evil one of those “causes” was. The monuments are commemorative--more than they are symbolic. Confederate statues in Southern town squares or on monument avenues erected in the Jim Crow era are fatuously symbolic of the “lost cause” and should go. But to me it seems appropriate to retain memorials to those men who, as General Grant wrote,” had fought so long and valiantly, and had suffered so much for a cause, though that cause was, I believe, one of the worst for which a people ever fought.” In case any readers should suppose me a latter-day Confederate, I’ll state my family history in the Civil War: between us, my wife and I have five ancestors who fought in that conflict--all Union; two were regimental commanders at Gettysburg; two were general officers, one of whom was killed at the Battle of Chantilly; the other was also a winner of the Congressional Medal of Honor.
