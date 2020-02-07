Editor, Gettysburg Times,

Thank you for setting the record straight in Tuesday’s paper about the allegations that Gettysburg Rising hired a private investigator to investigate former GASD school board member Alex Hewitt. As the chair of Gettysburg Rising, I can assure the public that we did no such thing. We may have had a role in his resignation, however. I was disappointed that he did not take responsibility for any of the unsavory things he posted on his public Facebook page. I feel that the public has the right to know what led to his resignation. It was not a ‘political hit job’ at all, it was exposure of racist posts on his timeline.

