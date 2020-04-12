Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.