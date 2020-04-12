Two thousand tulip bulbs were planted last fall to produce the outstanding display of color and spring cheer now seen at Lincoln Square. The Thursday morning printed edition, front page photo of this Gettysburg Garden Club project, was certainly a much needed respite from all the grim news of this pandemic.
