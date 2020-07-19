Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Yesterday, July 14, 2020, I was driving across Barlow Road towards Mason Dixon Road at around 2:15 p.m. and was stopped by two policemen. Neither of them was wearing a face mask! As one approached my car to tell me why I needed to turn around and travel home via Taneytown Road, I quickly put my mask on. The one policeman came inside the six feet distancing rule to speak to me from my opened car window. I do not know which county the policeman were from as two Maryland counties and two Pennsylvania counties were fighting the fire at Mr. Yingling’s welding shop. I hope that in the future our policemen follow that masking guidelines that protect us all.
(1) comment
Snitch.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.