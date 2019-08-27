Reduce taxpayer burden
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Recently, Gettysburg Borough sent bills to each property owner to offset state mandated efforts to restore the Chesapeake Bay. The average bill per property based on its estimated water runoff is $100 yearly. Although the Borough calls this new charge a fee and not a tax, it meets the definition of a tax in Merriam Webster: “A charge usually of money imposed by authority on persons or property for public purposes.” The only thing differentiating this fee from a tax is that the borough is also imposing the water runoff fee on non-profits.
Having moved here from Maryland, the millage formula used to calculate taxes in Pennsylvania is confusing. So I computed the taxes/fees we are compelled to pay a different way, to make the true cost easier to understand and for comparative purposes with other cities. I added our annual property tax, school tax and water fee. Then I divided the total into the assessed value of our home. With the water fee added to our property and school tax, we are paying 1.89% of our property’s assessed value. This is an exorbitant amount of taxation/fees.
To put the 1.89% taxes/fees in perspective, the city of Baltimore, Maryland charges its owner-occupied homes an average of 2.05% in taxes. It is worth noting that Baltimore’s property taxes are by far the highest in Maryland, with most of Maryland’s counties charging only around 1%. Baltimore has a much higher ratio of police, EMT, social and other government services supported by its taxation than does Gettysburg. Why does Gettysburg, a town known all over the world as one of the most popular historic tourist destinations, have to bill its own residents for so much of the services and infrastructure provided to non-residents?
What can we do? Soon after moving here, we did appeal our property assessment. While our appeal was successful, it is interesting that the real estate site Zillow still values our property as being worth $5,000 less than the assessed value of our home.
I also support Senate Bill 76, a plan to totally eliminate school property taxes in Pennsylvania.
With regard to the water runoff fee, a spokesman for Governor Wolf cited efforts to reduce runoff around a complex of buildings in Harrisburg, and mentioned grants for similar improvements. I would urge our Borough Council to pursue these grants vigorously and hopefully lessen the unsustainable burden on Gettysburg taxpayers.
Michele Behan,
Gettysburg
