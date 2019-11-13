Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Thanksgiving. According to History.com the first Thanksgiving took place in Plymouth colony between the newly arrived Pilgrims and Wampanoag Indians in November 1641. Nearly 200 years later in the early 1800’s Abraham Lincoln decided the last Thursday of November would be called Thanksgiving Day. Since I was born, I have always been taught that this holiday is not only about the yummy food. Thanksgiving is the holiday of showing people how thankful you are for all parts of your life. Broken down the first word of this term is thanks, which means showing appreciation. The second word in this term is giving, which means providing people with your thanks. I believe this is the most important holiday throughout the year. This is the day families gather together, cherish their memories, and each person that has impacted them.
