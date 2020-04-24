In a recent article, Coroner Pat Felix was quoted as saying both that the state’s reported COVID numbers are missing several local cases and that the state’s numbers are probably overcounting. At first glance, this seemed like a contradiction, but the reality is that both are certainly true. The state’s numbers are almost certainly missing people whose deaths were caused by COVID but who died at home. And they are almost certainly counting some people where other factors contributed significantly to their illness or deaths. And even this framing assumes that we could all agree on the precise definitions of when a death was “caused by COVID,” not to mention issues such as where to count someone who lives in one county but dies in another. It also assumes that the reporting system between all of the many hospitals and government agencies is perfect, which isn’t true in the best of times, let alone when hospitals are in crisis mode and many people are working from home. The bottom line is that statistics is hard, and it is absolutely true that we will never get perfect numbers.
