Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I have been amazed and immensely impressed by the creativity and thoughtfulness on display at the graduation ceremonies for high school seniors here in Adams County. I remember every one of our four children's high school graduations (in Maryland) and how important it was to be able to acknowledge their accomplishments and celebrate their special day. So, it is particularly heartwarming to see how hard the administrators, teachers, and staff have worked, in the midst of a pandemic, to create a memorable experience for their students.
