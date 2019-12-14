Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I write on behalf of the Gettysburg Borough government and staff to convey our sadness at the passing of Mayor Bill Troxell. As Mayor, Bill was a friend and mentor to many new members of council, certainly including me. He was always of good humor, kind, and compassionate. Bill represented the epitome of civility in government. He was passionate about Gettysburg and its citizens and devoted himself to the betterment of our community. Bill was a good friend, a golf buddy, and a trusted advisor. We are all fortunate to have known him. He certainly left Gettysburg, and the world, a better place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.