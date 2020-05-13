Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Harry Hartman missed a chance with his column. He forgot his photo with his MAGA hat. He made his position abundantly clear when he resorted to name-calling when mentioning Joe Biden. He parroted Trump's childish language while spreading unsupported conspiracy rumors about Governor Wolf. The Trump method of politics - slander your opponents and spread fanciful conspiracy theories - has no place in an editorial written by a journalist.
