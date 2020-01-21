Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I have had serious heart problems for 39 years and have spent time over the years primarily in large hospitals with advanced cardiac care units. Last week, I was hospitalized in the Gettysburg Hospital with Afib/flutter and a possible heart attack. From the moment the very competent ambulance crew, John and Kim, delivered me to the emergency room my care was on par with that of much larger hospitals. Dr. Crist, emergency Doctor, and my assigned nurse, Nicole, initiated a thorough examination of my problem, solicited a cardiologist, established a protocol, admitted me to the hospital and settled me into a room. Dr. Howard performed a diagnostic cardiac catheterization and Dr. Appau performed my cardioversion procedure. My assigned floor nurses and nursing assistants, Robin, Connie, Eric, Kim, Ahlisha, Danielle, Rae, and Karinn were the best trained I have seen in any hospital. What was particularly striking was the smooth, anticipatory team way they interacted with each other taking care of me and the other patients. Plus, the food was good and the serving crew the most determined to get the order right that I have seen. So if you need medical attention be assured the Gettysburg Hospital has the expertise and focus to address your problem appropriately, get you well and home as quickly as possible.
