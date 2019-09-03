Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As we steam towards 2020, and the next presidential election, I keep hearing from various media pundits and Trump supporters the old expression, “it’s the economy stupid” in defense of Trump’s so called good economy, which should be, they think, a shoe-in for his reelection. Well I’d like to turn that expression on its head to say “it’s the ‘stupid’, stupid!” How much more of this president’s “stupid” can this democracy take before it crumbles, or should I say sinks before our very eyes. Gloating on a good economy is like celebrating the Titanic’s well-oiled engine. Sure, the motor’s humming like a surging stock market but the hole in the ship’s bottom made for an unfortunate boat ride! And who was responsible for that 1912 disaster? The captain of the ship, stupid Captain Smith, for not heeding the ice burg warning and going full steam ahead. Well our current ship’s captain (Captain Queeg?), who doesn’t read and has a serious case of Attention Deficit Disorder (other than paying attention to Fox News) is totally oblivious of his navigation responsibilities. While the ship of state is wavering through stormy waters, the captain, who spends an average of five hours a day at the ship’s helm, (when he’s not golfing that is) is too busy quaffing his orange hair and spraying tan on his face while watching TV, to even put in a full day’s work! And instead of focusing on his navigation charts he’s constantly fumbling on his iPhone sending out stupid tweets. So far, we’ve seen nothing but chaos over the last two-and-a-half years. His lieutenants (his cabinet) keep falling overboard one by one due to their corrupt ineptness, and his deck hands have yet to learn how to swab the scandals off the deck—it’s been nothing but a ship of fools. Other than passing a tax bill that benefits only the super rich, and installing two Supreme Court justices, he, the guy who said “I alone can fix it,” has not accomplished one of his pie-in-the-sky promises. I have yet to see the good old president of Mexico, with a bag of money in his hand, heading up north to pay for that damn wall, have you? Good supporters of Captain Trump I say to you, let’s abandon the ship’s stupid captain, before we have to abandon the good ship USA!
Frederick Fisher,
Gettysburg
