Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Most girls face confidence issues, many of which are related to their bodies and how they look. Body confidence issues can stem from many places. According to an article called “body image”, done by The National Eating Disorder Collaboration, “One of the most common external contributors to body dissatisfaction is the media, and more recently social media.” Most girls compare their bodies to what is considered traditionally beautiful. “Those who feel they don’t measure up in comparison to these images, can experience intense body dissatisfaction which is damaging to their psychological and physical well-being.” There is nothing wrong with being traditionally beautiful, but when this idea becomes the ideal body girls who don’t have that body type, find themselves feeling disdain towards their bodies. The body positivity movement encourages girls and everyone to feel good in their own skin. This movement gained much more speed with the popularization of the social networking app, Instagram. In an article from the New York Times, entitled Why ‘Radical Body Love’ is Thriving on Instagram, the Times explains that Tess Holiday, a plus-sized model, became a main leader of the body positivity movement in 2015. She along with many other celebrities use their social media accounts to encourage everyone to feel comfortable in their own skin and to not be ashamed by their size and shape. Every day more and more celebrities join the movement. To get involved in the body positivity movement you can start by making positive comments to other people about their appearance, or join one of the various instagram accounts that encourage body positivity. It’s important to encourage everyone to feel good about themselves, and body positivity is the perfect way to do it.
