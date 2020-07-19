Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Hello I believe that wearing a mask outside should not be mandatory. The outdoors is a place to relax and in this time especially people like to escape the worlds drama and be outside without having to worry about a mask. It is also proven that outside it is highly unlikely for the water droplets that spread the virus to spread to other people due to outdoor interferences. That is why it should not be mandated to wear a mask outside.
