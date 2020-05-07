Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Happy Teacher Appreciation Week to all local educators, who serve in the most important profession on the planet - teaching our future generations. I want to send a heartfelt thank-you to all of you teachers out there. I’d like to give a special shout-out to my colleagues at Vida Charter School, who successfully banded together and pivoted from live instruction to remote teaching, with little notice. When school buildings closed their doors on March 13th, Vida’s professionals continued to plan, design, and deliver exceptional bilingual learning opportunities and support for 235 youngsters. The school closure has forced us into a format that contradicts our philosophy of teaching - removing the physical closeness of our caring classrooms, and impeding our ability to facilitate the student-to-student engagement that is so critical for language learners. Still, I see these dedicated educators conducting outreach to ensure that every child and family is reached, and leading live video sessions to keep kids connected. I’m extremely proud of Vida’s teachers and staff, and thankful to serve alongside them. I’m also grateful for all of the educators out there who continue to learn, innovate, and adapt in the best interest of students. Thank you teachers!
