Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Regarding the letter by Mr. Bruce A Bennett on Thursday, April 16, 2020. It sounds as though Mr. Bennett has a severe case of FOXitis or perhaps he has inadvertently sat on a Trump campaign flag with the stick still attached. Either way, Mr. Trump has said that if he loses the election in November he will never be heard from again. Perhaps the same will apply to Mr. Bennett also. We can only hope.
