Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Lately we have seen an atmosphere of racism turn deadly in this country. Too many people still echo the racist sentiments of George Wallace and the KKK. Whatever happened to “all men are created equal”? We can’t be one nation under God if we still allow race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity to divide us. Many of us have a friend or family member who is racist. Many of us grew up with someone who was. We can’t let their beliefs influence us. Now is the time to be a voice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Now is the time to say enough hate. This country can’t survive if we stay divided. We should remember Lincoln’s warning. “A house divided against itself cannot stand”. It is up to us as Americans to carry the torch lit by heroes like Dr. King and John Lewis. We are one nation under God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.