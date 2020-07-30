Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I would like to thank Gettysburg's Lutheran Leaders for their clear, compassionate, and thoughtful response to State Senator Mastriano. We are all, as they point out, deeply interconnected no matter what our faith. Rabbi Hillel's most famous aphorism stresses this idea: "If I am not for me, who will be for me? And when I am for myself alone, what am I? And if not now, then when?" His last line is the most mysterious; it means many things; but it always speaks to the bravery necessary to speak out for justice and a wider vision in troubled and difficult times. I am proud of all my fellow and sister Gettysburgians (college and community alike) who signed the letter.
