Editor, Gettysburg Times,
For the third consecutive year the Upper Adams School District (UASD) has reported a significant budget surplus. During that period, UASD levied over $1.4 million in property tax increases while recording more than $5 million in budget surpluses. These three budgets also included the use of over $2 million from their reserve funds, in addition to the tax hikes, just to break even with what they determined to be necessary spending requirements. They actually used ZERO?
In my experienced opinion, the favorable outcomes resulted from over-estimating actual spending needs, under-estimating revenues and hyping the use of reserve funds to support maximum Act 1 tax increases. The three year pattern of multi-million dollar errors in estimating actual spending needs and the revenues necessary to operate and maintain the schools is shockingly unacceptable.
I have attended most budget deliberations and I have never heard the UASD Board seriously question the Administration about millions in budget inaccuracies that resulted in tax increases. The Board and Administration has spent more time discussing performance awards and pay raises for those responsible for the budgets than they have in questioning these budget inaccuracies. It is apparent to me that accuracy in estimating revenues and accuracy in determining necessary expenditures are considered unimportant skill sets at UASD. Thank goodness UASD teachers, who “lay the bricks” every day, with less financial reward, expect and achieve better outcomes from their students!
I have repeatedly presented this information to the UASD Board with no response. In the meantime, I have seen the ability to get any answers to budget questions disappear and budget meetings for taxpayer’ input abandoned. The numbers above might just explain why.
I would offer an “outside-the-box” suggestion, UASD is blessed with an amazing group of benefactors who unselfishly step forward with financial and material assistance to the District. I applaud their charity, generosity and dedication in supporting the District. Because there is little to no public participation at Board meetings and scant Board interest in improving budget accuracy, perhaps one of most meaningful contributions these benefactors could make would be to encourage the Administration to address these issues. Please think about the need and impact.
I support UASD schools and the talented folks teaching there but I remain a strong critic of inaccurate UASD budgeting that has resulted in the highest school property taxes in Adams County. We deserve budgeting and taxing we can believe in.
Chuck Stump,
Gettysburg
