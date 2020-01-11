Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The SGT MAC Foundation needs volunteers to assist in removing the Wreaths from the Soldiers National Cemetery this Friday (Jan. 17) at 9 a.m. Please show up at the Taneytown Road entrance to the cemetery – rain or shine. No need to register – just show up. It usually only takes about 30 to 45 minutes to remove the 1,600 Wreaths. This will conclude our 14th year of the SGT MAC National Wreath Project and we appreciate everyone who has helped over the years. If you need additional information, please call me at 717-337-9835 or e-mail me at sclark@adamscounty.us . Thanks, and see you on Friday morning.
