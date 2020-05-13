Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Senator Doug Mastriano seems to have forgotten that with Freedom comes responsibility. He showed his disrespect for all of Pennsylvanians by his blatant disregard for the public health guidelines put in place to protect all of Pennsylvanians at his photo and verbal op at the capital. His continued politicization of the coronavirus for his own political gain, lack of social distancing, not only shaking hands but offering to shake hands with others, not wearing a mask to protect at least others if he does not care about himself, and his careless words is leading people who were there or who read about his fiasco in the Gettysburg Times to think that they too can flaunt the guidelines without regard for others since he does and calls it a bid for Freedom. Why not? Since he chooses to use the present drastic situation for his political gain, how could we trust him with anything else? He should resign and if not he should be terminated. Thank God that he is not governor now as he seems to be positioning himself to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.