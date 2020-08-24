When I first encountered a “Celebrate Diversity” sign I was enraged, then distressed and then concerned. It appears to me that such signs are severely misguided, particularly in the current climate of this day and age. Being 80 years old, I was taught that our country was a melting pot – not a salad bowl. While we are each different in our own manner, it is the blending together which made our country great.
