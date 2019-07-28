Remembering Big Pharma
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Regarding a recent op ed by Baird Tipton. In “Why Do Prescription Drugs Cost So Much” the huge impact Big Pharma has on drug costs seemed to be neglected.. Recently, the top 10 Pharma CEOs salaries were nearly 250 million dollars and the next 65 CEOs salaries were almost $500 billion (yes, that’s with a b). In addition, Big Pharma spent nearly $30 billion (yes, again, that’s a b) in marketing. Another $25, million was spent in lobbying efforts. These are efforts to maintain the practice of charging Americans significantly more than the costs of drugs in other countries; efforts to continue to prevent Medicare from negotiating lower prices with Big Pharma; and efforts to prevent Americans from obtaining drugs from other countries where they are less expensive. Finally, there is the cost of extending patents to prevent generics from coming to market. Getting the “fat cats” out of the equation and out of the pockets of politicians would be one way to reduce the costs of prescriptions. And there may even be some additional dollars that could go toward research and development.
E. Russell Klauk,
New Oxford
