Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I am a proud resident of the Gettysburg area and like most people here I worry about our sacred battlefield monuments being defaced by unruly and unamerican individuals who would also burn the American flag if we allow it. I thank each and every one of those private citizens who take the time to come armed and ready to watch over our sacred monuments, along with our dedicated police force.
