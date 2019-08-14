Prevent high medical bills
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As I talk with members of my community in Adams County, one of the biggest concerns I hear is the anxiety over the possibility of being hit with large medical bills. Since Obamacare was enacted more and more of my neighbors feel they are underinsured and if an emergency would arise, they would be caught off guard by “Surprise Medical Billing” or SMB.
Surprise Medical Billing can happen if patients go to the emergency room and end up getting unexpected charges because the hospital itself or perhaps the doctor who treated them do not have contracts with the patient’s health insurer. If the doctor the patient sees is “out of network” it can create a significantly higher bill for that visit and the doctor or hospital is paid less. Of course, insurance companies pocket the difference.
Congress is finally taking up the issue of SMB which is a good thing. However, one proposal being discussed would allow insurance companies to pay the median “in-network” reimbursement for “out-of-network” claims. This rate-setting approach would only allow insurers to kick providers out of network and leave rural healthcare providers with the choice of either accepting unreasonable low in-network rates or get paid unreasonable out-of- network rates. This leaves insurance companies to profit while doctors are put at risk.
We cannot afford to allow insurance companies to profit while putting Adams County patients at risk. We need to Congress to step up and eliminate this practice entirely in order to protect patients and to ensure the survival of local hospitals and doctors. Ask Senators Casey and Toomey to help us in this fight.
Trevor Taylor,
Gettysburg
