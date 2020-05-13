In Saturday’s Gettysburg Times we learned about a letter sent to the Governor by our Republican Representative, our Republican State Senator and both of our Republican County Commissioners requesting Adams County be moved to the yellow phase of reopening. Even our Republican US Representative chimed in with comments. Our Democrat County Commissioner was quoted as saying he learned of the letter when he was contacted by the Times. And that is exactly the problem. Our elected leaders are playing political games with public health rather than working together to find a solution to a once in a century problem that effects all of us and requires innovative thought and problem solving.
