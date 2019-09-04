Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Now that 2020 election campaigning has begun, Trump bashing (from the so called anti-hate Trump haters) has reached a fever pitch. Steve Semiatin, "Sad Times," July 22, makes his point through imaginary students in his head asking naïve fictitious questions. Frederick Fisher, "Republicans Stray From God," Aug 2, implies Trump is worshipped by Republicans.
So many still don’t understand why Trump was elected. Millions of Americans are tired of having the New World liberal agenda shoved down their throats 24 hours a day. They are sick of those that trample America trying to fundamentally change the most prosperous, powerful and generous nation ever.
Does he have flaws? Who doesn’t? But Trump was not elected Pope. He was elected because of, among other things, his traditional and America first values, and probably more so the fact that he’s able and willing to fight for those values.
Because he wasn’t supposed to win (and he’s allegedly so offensive to the left) there has been a huge machine (Democrats, TV print and internet media, Hollywood, colleges, etc) trying to undo his election since day one. But despite this never-ending effort he has managed to accomplish some pretty significant things such as historic economic growth, jobs, record unemployment especially for minorities, income, tax cuts, trade deals, relationships with rogue nations, and more.
Both sides seem farther apart than ever. Will there ever be a return to normal?
Michael Pusker,
Gettysburg
