Hirschsprung awareness
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
September has been designated as Hirschsprung’s Disease Awareness Month. Hirschsprung’s Disease (HD) is a congenital condition present at birth that affects 1 in 5,000 babies (4 times more common in boys than girls). In HD, there is a lack of certain nerve cells in the intestines, which inhibits or prevents the flow of waste from the newborn body. (Great for saving on diapers, not so great for baby’s health!)
HD is very difficult to recognize as its initial symptoms can be quite common. A major first sign can be failure to pass the newborn meconium (first black tarry BM) within 36 hrs. after birth. This should be noticed by medical staff, but new parents should know to be on the lookout as well. Other ongoing symptoms are lazy feeding, bloated belly, green vomit and chronic severe constipation – quite an unpleasant painful existence. Nowadays, most HD is detected in early life, but still some affected children suffer months or years without diagnosis. Delayed diagnosis brings a whole new set of problems, like damage to healthy bowel, failure to thrive, even risk of unexpected death from sepsis. Proper treatment is surgical removal of the problem area of bowel. Depending on the case, this sometimes means a temporary colostomy.
If suspected, your medical professional should be alerted to do proper Hirschsprung’s testing.
Please help spread this Hirschsprung’s Awareness to new and expectant parents and people in the childcare field. For more info, visit @MakeADiffHD . Thank you.
Lori Moul,
Hanover
