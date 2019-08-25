Editor, Gettysburg Times,
On Aug. 23, following her report on Prince George’s upcoming school year, Good Morning America co-anchor Lara Spencer awoke to mass media accusations of injustice.
Relaying the royal six year old’s academic schedule, Spencer described George’s ballet lessons and paused, proceeding with an extended burst of laughter.
“Prince William said Prince George absolutely loves ballet,” Spencer continued with amusement, “I have news for you Prince William, we’ll see how long that lasts.”
A media firestorm ensued, with thousands quick to criticize Spencer, proclaiming she ignorantly reinforced damaging stereotypes that hinder our stride towards acceptance.
Though Spencer’s comment may not have been intentionally malicious, it serves a grave reminder that the normalization of sexist stereotyping persists, and such mistruths remain a concerningly negative influence on American individuals.
This is not acceptable.
In 1992, Mattel announced a nation-wide release of the “Teen Talk Barbie.” Voice box installed, the now iconic statement “Math is tough,” was the doll’s slugline. At $25 dollars a piece, Mattel made millions.
Today, women and men alike argue that the doll’s phrasing perpetuated diminutive notions of female intelligence and risked obstructing future talent with false affirmations of a gender-specific inferiority.
In 2009, Sandra Bullock’s portrayal of an affluent caregiver to a black teen in “The Blind Side” won her an Oscar.
Today, the film is widely critiqued for perpetuating the narrow-minded assumption that people of color are incapable of freeing themselves, and that white people must be their guiding beacon (a concept now covered in “the white savior complex,” coined by writer Teju Cole).
In both of these cases, discrimination was not explicitly stated, nor was it the likely intent. Instead, these cultural marks work subtly, unknowingly, weaving prejudiced sentiments within their explicit purpose and contributing to a culture that coyly strengthens stereotypes and discourages individuals who fear their association.
That is the risk Spencer runs with her comment today. Dance is a disciplined, powerful art form that is owed to the collaboration of multiple genders, and any should be granted access without fear of bullying and humiliation.
This is why the citizen’s job becomes to evaluate the situation, critique, learn from it, and advocate for the innocent. Female STEM programs progress, black voice in film expands—the past tribulations have proven Americans capable of growth from mistakes. Let Spencer’s comments be the platform to learn from past judgments, and we will travel ever-closer to a country of acceptance.
Amaya Dressler,
Gettysburg
