Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Parents on average spend only an hour and thirty minutes with their children everyday according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (2020). Most people are confident that their families spend a lot of time together when, in reality, that is not the case. Families actually spend the least amount of time with children ages 6-12 only spending an hour with them. This could lead to children distancing themselves from their parents and causing other issues such as depression. According to Kimberly Holland, a health, lifestyle, and food writer(2019), the most common symptoms of childhood neglect are anxiety, aggression, and depression. Unlike families, friends are people we chose to spend time with. According to Help Guide, a website that discusses mental well being(2020), when people have good relationships with friends, it can improve their mood, allow them to reach their goals, and decrease stress and depression in your daily life. Even bettering your relationships in the workplace can be beneficial to your life. According to Peter Bregman, CEO of Bregman Partners(2020), “relationships are about being real, vulnerable, and intimate — yes, even in business relationships.” Every relationship in your life is beneficial to you in some way. The more time you spend with your family, the closer the bond. The more time you spend with good friends, the better chance you have at reaching your goals. The more time you spend with your co-workers, the better you will understand others and can openly talk to them. According to Denise O’Berry(2007), a small business expert, the best way to improve business relationships is learning as much as you can about your co-workers/boss, remembering the small things such as their birthdays, and always recognizing a person when they do well. Learning information about an individual can help you understand them to keep them happy. Remembering smaller things such as an individuals birthday can make their day all the better. Recognizing a job well done for an employee or co-worker can allow them to have more motivation to continue doing a great job. I believe it is important as a manager to keep your employees happy and healthy. As an aspiring business student, I hope to one day have great relationships with my employees and customers. A better life can be achieved by bettering your relationships with your family, friends, and at work.
