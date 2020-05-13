I’d just like to pass along some observations from the current shutdown. Retailers like Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowes which draw hundreds of customers are able to be open and are considered “safe”. A small downtown souvenir store, clothing store, the pro shop at your local golf course or car dealer, which would attract far few shoppers, are not allowed to operate. Do the “large retailers” have access to a special sanitizer that is unavailable to small shop owners? It is evident that small business owners are taking the brunt of the so-called “shared sacrifice”.
