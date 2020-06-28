One fact is now clear about the spread of the Coronavirus. Cases are rising fast in states with Republican governors who have avoided restrictions or lifted them too early, following the lead of science-denier, D. J. Trump, who assured the American people that the virus was no problem--before 125,000 died with far more to come.
