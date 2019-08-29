Control guns
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I am writing in regard to the opinion piece by Bud Nason on gun violence, printed August 27 in the Gettysburg Times. Bud is right that we have a serious problem of gun violence in this country but he doesn’t want to blame the guns. He even lays out the number of shooting deaths in the last month in Baltimore and Chicago, but claims that the media ignores them. Why? He says the reason the media focuses on the mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso is because “the media and their political allies want to sensationalize” those events because the mass shootings fit their “anti-Second Amendment” agenda. Really?
I am strongly in favor of stricter gun control laws, including a ban on assault weapons that have no legitimate purpose for any responsible gun owner. I know a lot of people who share my views, and none of them are trying to destroy the 2nd Amendment. I believe all of us love our country and our Constitution, but we are distressed by the epidemic of mass killings of our innocent children, friends, and citizens all over our nation. It baffles me that Bud Nason can admit that there are 36,000 shooting deaths annually, and not support stronger background checks and getting rid of the type of weapons that make it so easy to wipe out a room full of people in a matter of seconds.
We can all agree on the need to limit of the cultural causes of violence, but we cannot deny that it is guns that kill and must be controlled.
Elaine and Bill Jones,
Arendtsville
