Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I have very much appreciated the Times coverage of what happened here on July 4, particularly the Alex Hayes front page story and Britt Isenberg's commentary of July 8. I follow a lot of Civil War discussion groups and am yet to see any postings supportive of the gun-guys with their heavy weaponry. Such was a defilement of our Hallowed Ground. To be clear, if there was a credible threat against the monuments, I'd be among those putting my body in the way,. But far from helping the cause of historical preservation, the armed militia types only heightened a perception of monumentalized bigotry. As much as I resent what happened here on Independence Day, I seriously question why we need a third Black Lives Matter demonstration on Friday evening. Haven't our downtown businesses suffered enough in the Covid shutdowns? With our town being hit from all sides in the culture war, a Joni Mitchell lyric comes to mind: "They paved paradise and put up a parking lot."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.