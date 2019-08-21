Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The front page story in Tuesday’s paper, “Survey rejects nuisance proposal in Highland,” implies that an “overwhelming majority” of Highland Township residents are not in favor of such an ordinance. That may or may not be true.
The results of the survey are meaningless. First of all, anyone who is familiar with surveys and polling and knows something about the underlying statistics is aware that only a truly representative random sample of the people being asked has any validity. For example, if Gil Pringle, who took the survey, really wanted to conduct a valid survey, he could have taken a list of the residents, selected every tenth name, and asked those people the questions. He didn’t. Instead, he sent his questionnaire to everyone, 555 people, so the people who responded to his survey were self-selected. Pringle said that the 28.5 percent response rate was “quite exceptional,” but the response rate is irrelevant.
Second, survey questions should be worded in a neutral way so that the people being asked are not influenced by the survey itself. Pringle himself said, “It was probably obvious that the questionnaire was written by someone skeptical of the ordinance.” So who would you expect to respond? Those who are most strongly against an ordinance, which they did. In fact, if only
149 out of 555 expressed their opposition.
Pringle said that the “bottom line” is that 94 percent of the 158 respondents are opposed. It could be that the 149 opposed are the only ones who feel that way, and they represent only 27 percent of the residents. It also suggests that 73 percent have no objection to a nuisance ordinance.
If the Highland Township supervisors want to know what the residents think about a nuisance ordinance, they should conduct their own survey.
Mark D. Berg,
Highland Township
