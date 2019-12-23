A Dec. 21 Letter to the Editor by Elizabeth Farnham mistakenly linked our church with the anti-vaxxer movement because a community mother’s group which meets in our facility allegedly allows the participation of an anti-vaxxer mother and her children. As a ministry of hospitality, we allow numerous community groups to meet at our church. We have never gotten involved in the internal workings of any of them, but that certainly doesn’t mean that we support the opinions and practices of every member of every group.
