Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Lt. Col. Vindman, a decorated combat veteran, heard the corrupt phone call between Trump and Zelensky, President of Ukraine. The colonel has offered testimony damaging to the president and has pointed out omissions in the transcript of the call. Trump’s reaction, of course, is to denounce the colonel. One might say, “That’s rich,” coming from a draft dodger. It seems clear from Trump’s denunciations of anyone who exposes his wrongs that if Jesus were to return to earth and point out that Trump is a violator of most of the ten commandments and is devoid of decency and charity, Trump would call Him “a left-wing lowlife and the product of Biblical fake news.”
