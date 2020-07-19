My name is Emma Sanders and I am a 2019 alum of the Gettysburg Area School District. I attend Juniata College as a Biology/Neuroscience Major on a Pre-Medince track. Growing up and learning within this school district helped to facilitate my love of science, biology, and anatomy as well as how to be a valued community member. I cannot commend the faculty and staff enough for all they have done to teach me how to be a critical thinker, identify bias as a consumer, and determine the truth from what I absorb. I understand how to distinguish between an independent think group or a sponsored Op-Ed piece, and instead back up my decisions with unopinionated peer-reviewed studies and factual academia.
(1) comment
Sorry but we don't take advice from 19 year olds.
