End firearm deaths
Editor, Gettysburg Times
I am a citizen. I am practicing my right. I am driving a car. I have only had four drinks. I do not have a license. I am going 90 mph. I do not pay attention to stop signs and red lights. I am watching my TV. My car does not pass inspection.
I am a citizen. I am practicing my right. I like to yell “fire” in a crowded theater. I can say in public anything I want about anyone. I can threat or slander or demonstrate anytime. I have free speech says the first amendment.
I am a citizen. I am practicing my right. I can carry a gun, any gun, any time, anywhere. I have a right to bear arms says the second amendment.
None of these make sense.
“Rights” are not blocked by reasonable limits. Rules need be in place for public safety and protections.
We need some limits, such as in the case of the restrictions to a dangerous driver or his vehicle , and to speech that causes harm or danger. We also need reasonable limits on firearms
Approaches to dangerous activity require many steps, each partially helping. DUI laws do not stop vehicle deaths, but help. Libel laws do not stop unlawful speech, but help. Background checks will not stop gun deaths, but will help. Reasonable restrictions are basic to a free and safe society. That is not a “slippery slope” and firearm citizen protection measures will not lead to abolishment of the second amendment , anymore than restrictions on dangerous speech or libel will abolish the first amendment.
The argument that criminals will get guns anyway, so limit laws don’t work, suggests that laws need not be passed. Therefore we do not need limits on the first two examples as any one limit will not itself prevent the dangerous behavior. But many reasonable laws that do not really infringe on rights of a good citizen can help reduce the high risk and terrible consequences. They need to be passed.
Firearm anarchy cannot be tolerated as cannot the deaths of innocent people. Do you not cry for them, and want to do something?
Ron Krablin, MD,
Gettysburg
