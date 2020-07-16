I’m sure that Governor Wolf’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has not been perfect in every detail, and there are legitimate criticisms to be made. Doug Mastriano doesn’t make any in his hysterical screed published in the Times on July 15. Overall Pennsylvania, which started out as one of the worst-affected states by the virus, is now on a positive track—unlike states like Florida, Texas and Oklahoma, where new cases are surging, and which—big surprise—are mostly led by politicians of Mastriano’s ilk. Make no mistake; if Doug had been our governor, we would now be in the same boat.
