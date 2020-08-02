Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As a retired Lutheran pastor and Pastor Emeritus of Bender Lutheran Church, who has served as Dean of the Gettysburg Conference several times, I wish to state that I agree with the Lutheran Pastors who have expressed concern about State Senator Doug Mastriano’s criticism of local church leaders. I have criticized him before and am pleased to see so many Lutherans join with me. The Reverend Eugene H. Moore,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.