Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I have had the honor and privilege of serving the Biglerville Borough since being appointed Mayor in 2018. For over 30 years I have called Biglerville my home and have always been an active member of our small community. In my non-political position as Mayor, I proudly represent the Borough in many community events including Take Back Saturdays and local e-recycling collection days. I have faithfully served the Borough as needed, from performing swearing in ceremonies to witnessing the ground breaking ceremony of the Thomas Bros. County Store. Currently, I also manage the Borough’s Facebook page. During the summer of 2019, I initiated a beautification project of the grounds surrounding the Borough Office and the work was recently completed by members of the Biglerville Garden Club. In an on-going collaboration with the Harbaugh-Thomas Library, I have facilitated “Make and Take with the Mayor” art focused workshops for our area youth. As a final initiative in coordination with the American Legion Post 262, I have launched my newest community project. The Hometown Hero Banner Program will be a visible tribute to our Veterans that have served, or are still serving our country. I hope that the residents of the Biglerville will continue to support my efforts by voting to retain me as Mayor on Nov. 5.
