In the May 12 edition of the Gettysburg Times it was reported that after a rally regarding Pennsylvania’s response to Covid19 Senator Doug Mastriano invited people to shake his hand. The article quotes him as saying: “Woah, woah, what was that? I know. I choose to be free, how about you? You think about your forefathers and foremothers who fought and defended these freedoms here. They were the vanguards of everything we have.”
