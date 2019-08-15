We had to deal with Obama
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
After reading Tim Miller’s letter about being “Ashamed by Trump” I had to respond.
I know exactly how Tim feels, I felt the same way when Obama was in office for eight years. The good news is Tim will only have to endure five more years of Trump. His recent letter pointed out his frustration but none of it had anything to do with Trump or his actions. However, it did have everything to do with the way he perceives Trump. There is even a medical term for this problem, it’s called TDS or Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Now, rather than taking the writer to task over the intellectual dishonesty of his letter, here are some clear undisputed facts about Trump. The unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest rate in 50 years, black and Hispanic unemployment is a record low, food stamp usage has fallen every month under Trump, Congress repealed the individual mandate of Obamacare, sweeping tax reform to give middle class a boost, ended Obama’s rules at the boarder keeping children in cages. In fact, Trump wants immigrants, we are a welcoming country however, you need to come here legally.
The fact is, Trump has been hard at work since arriving in the office and is under a constant barrage of name calling, fake news and special prosecutors that lead to nothing. Trump has done more for this country in the three years he has been in office than most previous President’s. I do get Tim’s frustration and clearly he is allowed to have his own opinion. However, you can’t run from the facts.
I’m a proud card carrying member of the Republican party and an unabashed supporter of President Donald Trump. In fact, most weekends you will see me proudly wearing my MAGA hat and now my new KAGA hat as we prepare for another four years. But Tim should hang in there, if I endured eight years of Obama, he will survive eight years of Trump.
Bruce Wesbury,
New Oxford
