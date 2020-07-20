I go to the Emergency Room with a cough and a fever, and the doctor gives me Tylenol and sends me home. The doctor is treating my symptoms and not diagnosing or treating the cause. I will not recover. I will be back to the ER with fever again because the pneumonia persists and indeed has worsened. The simple effective way to resolve my case of pneumonia is a prescription for an appropriate antibiotic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.