I read with amazement the anti-Hayes diatribe against the Managing Editor Alex Hayes. Mr. Bennett succeeded in showing his own prejudices first departing from his attack on Hayes to attacks on CNN, those who had the temerity to oppose Judge Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, and other foul opinions. None of the above by the way reflects anything about Hayes except to reinforce his journalistic objectivity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.