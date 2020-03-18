Some politicians claim that their highest priority when it comes to health care is “ensuring patient access.” While that seems reassuring, this priority must extend to patients who are waiting on cures they have yet to gain access to. If politicians want to preserve patient access, they’ll do all they can to stop the government from setting the prices of medications.
