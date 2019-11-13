Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Remember that famous old saying, “don’t shoot the messenger?” Well it’s the perfect metaphor for what’s spewing out of the mouths of our guilty president and his lemming followers. By now the impeachment inquiry has fully identified an open act of bribery undertaken by Trump and his silly gang of nitwits who couldn’t shoot straight. It’s an impeachable offense as laid out in the Constitution: “the president…shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” So, what’s the Republican’s brilliant response as to Trump’s crime? “Expose the whistleblower.” Stupidly, the guilty president and his band of merry camp followers have decided that the real crime committed was by a White House insider who caught word of the president’s criminal action and went to his superior to report the heinous act. So, what are they saying? It’s okay for the president to commit an impeachable offense as long as it’s covered up and kept secret? But apparently once the cat was let out of the bag then the real criminal is the guy who opened the bag. I’m truly impressed with the “law and order” Republicans. Laws, I guess, really only apply to their opponents—certainly not to their fearless leader, who innocently fully exposed his crime when he released a memo of his abusive call following him being outed by the whistleblower. So here we have it. Let’s shoot the messenger whistleblower because he made the president a criminal. Good God, how dimwitted do they think we Americans are?
