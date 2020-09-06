Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The editorial cartoon that appeared in Saturday's paper is a total disgrace and the person responsible for it should be fired. The report it relates to has been rebuked by many people who attended that day and it is a pure anti-Trump attack. President Trump has done more for our military and veterans than any president since Ronald Reagan. I am a veteran and I have benefited from the improvements he has instituted.
