Believe in Jesus
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I think a lot of people in our nation, including believers in Christ, are troubled by the recent mass shootings. Of course, we should pray for comfort and healing for those families affected by these tragedies. This also is an opportunity to pray for our country, and especially that the Lord will work to decrease hatred and divisiveness. Pray for our leaders in both major political parties to become better, more godly examples — to better reflect the light of Christ and be less accusatory of others. Finally, let’s remember what Jesus said to his disciples, “Let not your heart be troubled; believe in God, believe also in Me” (John 14:1). The remedy for a troubled heart is to believe in Jesus.
Whitney V. Myers,
Gettysburg
